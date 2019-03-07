Virtual welding machines helping students at Three Rivers College

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - When you learn a new skill practice usually makes perfect.
Student in the Welding program at Three Rivers - Dexter have the opportunity to practice their skills before they actually use their welding tools.
Virtual welding machines were added to the program to offer a realistic way for students to practice welding in a controlled environment according to College officials.
Welding Instructor Derek Joplin says this experience is extremely close to actual welding.
“When the students put on the virtual welding helmets, their experience is incredibly close to actual welding,” said Derek Joplin, Three Rivers College Welding Instructor. “The electrode retracts like the rod does with real welding, and the students see the molten pool and sparks.”
College officials said this helps students who may not have previous experience welding and allows them to practice without having to get expensive welding materials.
Students can obtain a one-year certificate in Welding Fabrication or Maintenance Welding, or a two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology – Welding Option according to school officials.
Currently, 13 students are enrolled in the program. There are only 15 spots available in total. School officials said spring welding classes are underway, but classes will begin again in Fall 2019.
Current Three Rivers students can register for Fall classes starting March 18, and registration is open for all on April 1. Prospective students can visit trcc.edu or call 573-840-9605 for more information. To apply to Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/admissions.
