Sweepstakes scam operators forfeit $30M that targeted seniors

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Operators of a sweepstakes scam targeting senior citizens agreed to give over $30 million in cash and assets after a settlement secured by the Federal Trade Commission and the State of Missouri.
The case was filed in 2018.
“These defendants tricked millions of people—many of them older adults—into paying money to collect prizes that never materialized,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “With our valued partners in the Missouri AG’s office, we are working hard to protect older Americans against scams like these.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the case complaint alleged that Kevin Brandes, William Graham, and corporations under their control sent tens of millions of deceptive personalized mailers to consumers around the world since 2013.
The mailers told recipients they had won or were likely to win a substantial cash prize, as much as $2 million, in exchange for a fee ranging from $9 to $139.99.
In September 2018, the FTC and the State of Missouri filed an amended complaint that named Charles Floyd Anderson and his corporate alter ego as additional defendants.
Property will be forfeited by the defendants and the proceeds will be used, along with the defendants’ $21 million cash payment, to provide redress to victims.
The agreement permanently bans the defendants from prize promotions, except those in which consumers sign up in-person.
