Suspected gunman in hotel shooting in custody; deputy dies from injuries

ROCKFORD, IL (KFVS) - An officer was shot during an active shooter event in Rockford, Illinois on Thursday, March 7.
According to state police, Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield, Ill. was taken into custody around 5 pm.
The suspect was in ISP custody was to be turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of Brown for first degree murder. Charges will be upgraded, according to police. Bond was set at $5 million.
The Illinois deputy shot at the hotel died according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Jacob Keltner passed away just after 3:30 p.m. The deputy was shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Deputy Keltner has served the community for nearly 13 years.
Rockford Police say at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, Rockford officers responded to the hotel, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, attempting to serve an arrest warrant at one of the rooms when the suspect opened fired on law enforcement.
The deputy was shot outside of the Extended Stay America hotel.
Police identified the suspect as Brown.
At approximately, 10:45 a.m., ISP District 6 Troopers spotted the Brown traveling on Interstate 39 at Milepost 8, and a pursuit began.
During the pursuit, Brown displayed a rifle. The pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes at speeds well in excess of 100 mph in inclement weather and adverse road conditions.
The pursuit came to an end on Interstate 55 at Milepost 132.5, after ISP officers on scene struck the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to terminate the pursuit.
After the Brown’s vehicle was struck, it came to a rest in a ditch. Brown got out, then back into the vehicle before barricading himself inside of the vehicle for around six hours.
Brown was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries he received during the crash.
Police say they had to extricate a 25-year-old female acquaintance of Brown out of the hotel room.
The woman reportedly had a gunshot wound police believe was caused by the suspect.
Police say officers did not shoot at the suspect or at the hotel room.
The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“First and foremost, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Keltner,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police, including responding Troopers from District 16, District 1, District 15, District 6, District 8, and District 9, all responded with seamless professionalism alongside the law enforcement of this state. ISP’s SWAT team in particular showed incredible tactical restraint, bravery and boldness today. This dark day has come to an end, and this defendant can now be brought to justice.”
Helping in the investiagtion were: the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, and the Lincoln Police Department.
