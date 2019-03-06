Suspect in Blytheville homicide surrenders to police

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A man wanted for questioning in a shooting that left one woman dead has turned himself in to police.
Chief Ross Thompson said Thursday that 33-year-old Andra Crockett “surrendered himself peacefully to officers” and is currently awaiting arraignment in district court.
Crockett is suspected in Tuesday night’s shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
At 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 1900-block of West Ash Street.
When they arrived, Chief Ross Thompson said police found Kelvin Thomas and Priscilla Aldridge, both 37, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two were taken to Great River Medical Center where Aldridge died.
Thomas was taken to another, undisclosed hospital for further treatment. Thompson said he is currently listed in stable condition.
During the investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for Crockett.
Thompson said Crockett is the brother of Thomas and that the cause of the shooting was due to an argument over a fast food order.
This is just the latest in a series of shootings in Blytheville since the first of the year.
