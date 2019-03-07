Southern IL woman 1 of 2 soldiers who died in crash while serving in Kuwait

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The Department of Defense reports two soldiers died in Kuwait on Tuesday, March 5.
Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Spc. Jackson D. Johnson, 20, of Hillsboro, Mo., died in a vehicle crash.
Both were assigned to 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 103d Sustainment Command in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were in Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
According to Maj. Andy Thaggard with the 184th Sustainment Command, the soldiers were on a mission and a civilian commercial vehicle, or water truck, was involved.
He confirmed they were traveling in North Kuwait when their vehicle collided with the water truck.
Another soldier was injured in the incident.
All three were flown by U.S. Army medical evacuation helicopter to the U.S. Military Hospital in Kuwait at Camp Arifjan. Bolinski was pronounced dead upon arrival, Johnson died as a result of his injuries and the third soldier is pending medical evacuation from Kuwait.
The incident is under investigation.
