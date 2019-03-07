Sikeston DPS: Outdoor warning sirens are not just for tornado warnings

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is reminding the public that outdoor warning sirens are for more than just tornado warnings.
While often called “tornado sirens” by the public, DPS says these sirens are also used for severe thunderstorms that produce dangerous winds.
According to DPS, they will sound the outdoor warning system sirens in the following situations:
- When the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning that encompasses the City of Sikeston in the warning polygon
- When a trained spotter reports rotation, a funnel cloud or a tornado that may impact the City of Sikeston, regardless if a warning has been issued
- When the National Weather Service has issued a warning about a thunderstorm that is producing life-threatening winds greater than 75 miles per hour
They suggest that residents not rely solely on the sirens. Sirens are one part of the warning system that includes preparation, NOAA Weather Radio and local media.
They say the siren will sound for about three minutes after activation. After the siren stops, they wait five minutes and activate it again if the threat has not passed. This cycle will continue until the threat has passed or the warning has been lifted.
According to DPS, they will not sound an all-clear siren.
While the sirens may be heard inside, DPS says they are designed to alert those that are outside of a dangerous storm approaching. If the siren sounds, or if severe weather is seen approaching, get inside a sturdy building as quickly as possible and seek shelter at the lowest interior level possible.
Also, DPS says if you hear the siren, do not go outside to try to hear the audio message broadcast with the siren.
