Sikeston Autism Center holds ribbon cutting March 7

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A new autism center in Sikeston, Mo. held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 7.
It was held at the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment at the Sikeston Campus at 2401 N. Main at 5 p.m.
“We hope to build collaborative relationships with other agencies in the Sikeston area to build an inclusive preschool program so that community members can access the center and our children can have access to typically developing peers,” said Dr. Renee Patrick, director of Southeast’s Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment. “We hope to build collaborative relationships with other agencies in the Sikeston area to build an inclusive preschool program so that community members can access the center and our children can have access to typically developing peers."
Patrick said the Autism Center is replicating its Building Blocks program for young children ages 2-5 who have a significant need for applied behavioral analytic programming.
Services provided include: early intensive intervention services through the Center’s Building Blocks Program, Speech Language Pathology using a push-in service for Language Acquisition through Motor Planning (LAMP) communication device users and diagnostic evaluations for individuals seeking diagnostic clarification of Autism Spectrum Disorder.
The center expanded its outreach to residents in the Missouri Bootheel beginning Jan. 22.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.