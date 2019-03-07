S. IL takes part in nationwide elder fraud cases

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KFVS) - The US Attorney General’s Office has announced the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history.
The total alleged losses at this year’s sweep at over $750 million.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said it has made telemarketing fraud a top priority.
The cases during this sweep involved more than 260 people from around the world who victimized more than 2 million Americans.
“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem that impacts banks, retailers, health care providers, industries, and individuals. Truly, none of us are beyond the reach of these thieves who constantly find new and innovative ways to lie, cheat, and steal,” said Steven D. Weinhoeft, United States.
The sweep also included southern Illinois prosecutions and convictions of defendants engaged in tech support scams.
This year’s sweep included three Canadian charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the Southern District of Illinois.
There were also those engaged in tech support scams.
In May 2018, two former owners of a Florida-based company, Client Care Experts, LLC (formerly known as First Choice Tech Support, LLC), and a Costa Rican-based company, ABC Repair Tech, Ltd., were indicted by a federal grand jury in East St. Louis with criminal conspiracy and 13 counts of wire fraud.
At least 57 victims of the alleged scams were located in 22 counties within the Southern District of Illinois, with multiple victims in both St. Clair and Madison Counties.
Sixteen other defendants involved in the same fraudulent scheme have been prosecuted in the Southern District of Illinois.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.