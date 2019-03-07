Remedial education rates continue to drop at Missouri colleges, universities

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Remedial education rates continue to decline at Missouri’s public colleges and universities.
The rates are potentially reducing the amount of time and money it takes for many students to earn a degree.
A recent report from the Missouri Department of Higher Education shows the total number of public high school graduates taking remedial courses in college decreased from 22.8 percent in 2017 to 21.5 percent in 2018. The rate has dropped more than 14 percentage points since 2013.
Research shows that students who must complete remedial classes before they can enroll in credit-bearing courses often have to spend an extra semester or more in college, and are far less likely to graduate. The additional time in school can also increase college costs and result in more student loan debt.
