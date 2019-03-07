Suspected gunman in hotel shooting crashes; U.S. Marshal in critical condition

ROCKFORD, IL (KFVS) - Rockford Police held a news conference to give an update on an active shooter investigation at a hotel where a U.S. Marshal was shot.
Rockford Police say at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, Rockford officers responded to the hotel, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, attempting to serve an arrest warrant at one of the rooms when the suspect opened fired on law enforcement.
One U.S. Marshal was shot outside of the Extended Stay America hotel.
Officials say the U.S. Marshal Task Force Member, also a deputy with the McHenry Sheriff’s Department, is in critical condition.
Police identified the suspect as Floyd E. Brown, 39 of Springfield, Ill. He reportedly drove away from the hotel in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis.
Police believe Brown is armed with a rifle and consider him dangerous.
Police say they had to “extricate" a female acquaintance of Brown out of the hotel room.
The woman reportedly had a gunshot wound police believe was caused by the suspect.
Police say officers did not shoot at the suspect or at the hotel room.
The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is reportedly speaking with police.
A description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcasted to other law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Master Sgt. Sam Thomas, troopers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Interstate 55 South of Bloomington.
Troopers tried to stop the vehicle.
Master Sgt. Thomas says the troopers continue to follow the suspect who later crashed into a field off of I-55 between Bloomington and Springfield. The crash is in a rural area.
State Police have I-55 shut down in this area.
ISP says the suspect is inside the vehicle and negotiation efforts are in the process.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigation the situation.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross has issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of Floyd Brown for first degree attempted murder of the U.S. Marshal shot.
Bond has been set at $5 million.
