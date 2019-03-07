More than 350 students attend Engineering Day at Murray State

March 7, 2019 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 3:44 PM

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Twelve high schools participated in Murray State’s Engineering Day on campus on Thursday, March 7.

Events included building a survival shelter, kayak design and race, Co2 car races and other activities.

Trigg Co. HIgh School won the overall competition.

Other schools attending included:

• KDE

• Stewart County High School

• Ballard Memorial High School

• Hancock County High School

• Owensboro Innovation Academy

• Graves County High School

• Fulton County High School

• Webster County Area Technology Center

• Lyon County High School

• Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center

• Calloway County High School

• Marshall County High School

