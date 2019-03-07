More than 350 students attend Engineering Day at Murray State

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Twelve high schools participated in Murray State’s Engineering Day on campus on Thursday, March 7.
Events included building a survival shelter, kayak design and race, Co2 car races and other activities.
Trigg Co. HIgh School won the overall competition.
Other schools attending included:
• KDE
• Stewart County High School
• Ballard Memorial High School
• Hancock County High School
• Owensboro Innovation Academy
• Graves County High School
• Fulton County High School
• Webster County Area Technology Center
• Lyon County High School
• Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center
• Calloway County High School
• Marshall County High School
