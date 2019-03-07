MO counties to benefit from $4M grant to combat opioids

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Missouri Division of Workforce Development up to $4 million in grant funding, with an initial investment of more than $1.3 million, to combat the opioid epidemic.
That’s according to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.
The counties expected to benefit from the grant include Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Christian, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howard, Howell, Iron, Laclede, Madison, Maries, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.
The grant will go toward training and hiring participants for temporary disaster-relief positions to address the local workforce impacts of the opioid crisis.
It will also provide employment services to individuals seeking careers in healthcare professions related to addiction, treatment, prevention, and pain management.
