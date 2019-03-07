Medical marijuana industry trade conference coming to St. Louis

ST.LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - More than 1,200 people have purchased tickets to attend next week’s medical marijuana industry and trade conference next week at St. Louis’ Union Station.
According to organizers this is the largest event of its kind to take place in Missouri.
The conference, hosted by the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) and produced by St. Louis-based Midwest Canna Expo, will be held on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.
The event begins at 8 a.m. each day and wraps up on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
More than 120 exhibitors in the marijuana industry will be at the conference.
Attendees will hear from industry leaders, regulatory and program experts versed on how Missouri’s medical marijuana program will be implemented, the license application process, how to prepare license applications, develop business plans and other industry topics.
Click here for more information on the medical marijuana trade conference.
Organizers of the event say medical marijuana is expected to create a $500 million industry in Missouri, bring new jobs and generate millions in tax revenue.
The Department of Health and Senior Services reportedly announced it has collected over $3.2 million in pre-application fees and over 450 forms for licenses.
Applications for licenses are not likely to be due until later this summer.
Amendment 2, which allows doctors tor recommend medical marijuana as a treatment option for approved patients, was approved by Missouri voters in the November 2018 general election.
The passage of the amendment made Missouri the 31st state to allow medical marijuana to be prescribed in the U.S.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.