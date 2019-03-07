Former teacher pleads not guilty to student harassment charge in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A man facing charges allegedly involving a student was in court in McCracken County on Thursday, March 7.
Daniel Edwards pleaded not guilty to a harassing communications charge.
This is in connection to an incident reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that a high school teacher allegedly had inappropriate communications with a current and former student.
A spokesperson with the school said Edwards resigned on Tuesday, March 5.
The sheriff said the charges on Edwards were part of the ongoing investigation that started on February 6, 2019.
Edwards next court date is March 21 at 9 pm in District Court in McCracken County, Ky.
