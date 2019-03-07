Keeping pets safe: March is Poison Prevention Awareness month

(KFVS) - While spring cleaning gets underway, March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month serves as a good reminder that pets are vulnerable to potentially life-threatening items in our homes.
The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America shares five of the top potential dangers all pet parents should be aware of to keep our four-legged friends safe:
- Household cleaners: Watch out for household cleaners that use harsh chemicals such as toilet or drain cleaners, which can cause chemical burns. Consider all-natural cleaning alternatives to avoid any unexpected incidents with your pet.
- Human food: While your pet may be your best friend, they shouldn’t be eating the same food as you. Nuts, grapes, raisins, chocolate, salty foods, undercooked meat and even bones can be detrimental to your pet’s health. If you do have the urge to share your food with your furry friend, try peanut butter, baby carrots, apple slices, oatmeal, pumpkin or cooked chicken.
- Indoor plants: Plants and flowers spruce up a home, but several varieties can be toxic to cats and dogs. Lilies, for example, are especially poisonous to cats, and should be removed from cat households. If a cat ingests just one or two petals, it could be fatal. Other poisonous plants include azaleas, aloe vera and daffodils.
- Rodent traps: Nobody likes a rodent scurrying around the house, but rodenticides found in mouse and rat traps can be extremely dangerous to pets. Even small amounts may cause internal bleeding or swelling of the brain in dogs. If you need to use rodenticides in your home, consult a veterinarian to select one that is safe for your pet.
- Human medication: Medications such as over-the-counter and prescription pills, inhalers and dietary supplements should be safely locked up in secure cupboards. Do not leave them on countertops or tables or store them in plastic zippered baggies, which can be easily chewed through.
In case of any pet emergencies, call your veterinarian immediately.
For more pet safety tips, visit www.amcma.org.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.