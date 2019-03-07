IL Gov. Pritzker unveils Fair Tax Plan

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has unveiled his Fair Tax Plan that ensures 97 percent of taxpayers get tax relief and the wealthy pay their fair share.
My administration has begun negotiations over the fair income tax so we can finally put Illinois on course toward firm fiscal footing. As I said throughout the campaign, Illinois’ flat tax system is unfair to the middle class and those striving to get there. People like me should pay more and people like you should pay less. That’s what the fair tax will do.
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL)
Under my fair tax plan, 97% of taxpayers will pay the same or less than what they’re paying today. pic.twitter.com/MvJ4XdAYxM— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 7, 2019
The Illinois Chamber realizes that Governor Pritzker has inherited real and serious fiscal problems. Unfortunately, his plan for a new tax increase is very unlikely to solve them. Taxing businesses and business owners without restraining state spending nor taking measures that will spur economic growth sends exactly the wrong message to job creators who are already questioning their commitment to Illinois. When they choose to move investment across state lines, government loses tax revenue and our communities take a hit.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch
“This proposal solves nothing and offers no protections for the middle class. Raising taxes and increasing spending is what got Illinois into the mess that we’re in. Unless and until there are real and significant spending limits and caps on rates, then this would just be a step toward making it easier to raise taxes on everyone in the future unbalanced budgets that are certain to follow. I can’t consider supporting a plan that just continues to go down the same broken path.”
State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo)
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.