IL Gov. Pritzker unveils Fair Tax Plan

“This proposal solves nothing and offers no protections for the middle class. Raising taxes and increasing spending is what got Illinois into the mess that we’re in. Unless and until there are real and significant spending limits and caps on rates, then this would just be a step toward making it easier to raise taxes on everyone in the future unbalanced budgets that are certain to follow. I can’t consider supporting a plan that just continues to go down the same broken path.”

State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo)