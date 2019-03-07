‘I forgave that man already’: Victim left paralyzed from shooting over handicapped parking spot

ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOV/CNN/Gray News) – Jaylen Walker will likely spend the rest of his life paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine this week.
The 21-year-old delivery driver for Amazon was shot during an altercation over a handicapped parking spot – one Walker parked in when he stopped Tuesday to drop off some items.
Larry Thomlinson saw Walker park there and confronted him when he returned, prosecutors said.
The 65-year-old punched Walker and the two ended up on the ground, wrestling over the phone Thomlinson used to take a picture of Walker’s infraction.
“He kept putting the camera in my face, he rubs it in my face and I grabbed his phone,” Walker said. “He was still holding on it, and we were both wrestling with the phone."
It was then, Walker noticed a handgun in Thomlinson’s waistband.
"He fell to the ground, and I started to run,” Walker said. “I looked back, and he was fumbling for a gun on his hip. Right when I turned the corner, I was shot.”
Even from his hospital bed, Walker was trying to stay positive and show grace.
“I’ll be fine,” he said. “Like I’ve been telling everyone, I forgave that man already.”
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said his office charged Thomlinson with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, calling him the aggressor throughout the incident.
“This guy was somebody who should have known better. He’s been through the St. Charles Citizens Police Academy not once, but twice,” Lohmar said.
“He has his concealed carry permit. So, he knows when he’s authorized and when he’s not authorized to discharge a weapon.”
Thomlinson is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he could face 10 to 30 years in prison.
Walker played college basketball but said his greatest accomplishment is his young son.
“I just thank God for still letting me breathe,” he said. “I have a 1-year-old son that potentially might not remember or see my walk.”
Walker said he wants to be strong throughout his recovery for the sake of his child.
“You know, justice is being served,” he said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for his medical bills.
