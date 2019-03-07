Gordmans store opening in Kennett, MO

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - A Gordmans store will be opening a new location in Kennett with the grand opening on Wednesday, March 20.
The store will be located at 1740 1st Street in the Bootheel Plaza Shopping Center.
It opens to the public on Thursday, March 21 with its regulars hours 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Community members are invited to the Kennett Gordmans ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m., joining representatives from the City of Kennett and the Kennett Chamber of Commerce, before stepping inside the new store.
The retailer will also donate $1,000 to Kennett High School.
