120,000 gallons of mash from Barton 1792 tank collapse enters nearby streams

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Tours resumed Wednesday at the Barton 1792 distillery, a day after 120,000 gallons of mash spilled from damaged tanks.
Two people were sent to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries while public tours were being given Tuesday.
The spill happened because legs supporting an elevated tank with 55,000 gallons of mash gave way.
That tank overturned and hit three other tanks, spilling even more mash, said John Mura, with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Mura also said most of the spill was contained, but some did enter into Beech Fork State Park.
Nelson County Emergency Management said crews bermed a nearby stream, but even with a dam, about 10,000 gallons entered the storm drain.
“Anytime you have any kind of incident like that, it is a concern,” Nelson County Public Information Officer Milt said.
"The main issues is to keep the public safe, and the crews worked hard yesterday to make that happen."
Spalding said emergency crews were at the scene for several hours.
Barton 1792 is a nearly 150-year-old facility. Barton representatives did not respond to questions about how to keep an aging structure safe for the public.
Mura said he does not believe drinking water will be affected, but the cabinet is testing water samples.
Just last summer, half of a bourbon warehouse at Barton 1792 collapsed, and the second half of the same building fell several days later. The incident destroyed approximately 18,000 bottles of bourbon. View drone video from that collapse below:
