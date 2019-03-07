First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After 3 or 4 days of dry but very cold arctic air, we are finally seeing a gradual pattern change that will lead to milder but also more unsettled weather over the next week or so. Today looks to be cool but mainly quiet with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs look to range from the low 40s to around 50…still cool but overall the warmest day of the week thus far. A weak weather system pushes through overnight with thicker clouds and some scattered mainly light rainfall. It may be just cold enough for a few wet snowflakes in our northern counties, especially in the I-64 area of Southern Illinois, but this doesn’t look like a major travel treat at this point. A few showers could linger into Friday as well…but overall Friday looks mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 50.
Concerns remain about the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday as a rather potent weather system moves in from the west. Models this morning are pulling some pretty warm and humid air up from the south….so at least the basic set up looks to be in place. SPC has most of our region under the ‘slight risk’ for Saturday. Not a sure thing at this point as there are questions about instability and shear, but something to watch for sure. Behind this system it looks a bit cooler but quieter and dry for Sunday and early next week, before we get more showery/stormy again later next week.
3/7 10 am ba
