First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After 3 or 4 days of dry but very cold arctic air, we are finally seeing a gradual pattern change that will lead to milder but also more unsettled weather over the next week or so. Today looks to be cool but mainly quiet with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs look to range from the low 40s to around 50…still cool but overall the warmest day of the week thus far. A weak weather system pushes through overnight with thicker clouds and some scattered mainly light rainfall. It may be just cold enough for a few wet snowflakes in our northern counties, especially in the I-64 area of Southern Illinois, but this doesn’t look like a major travel treat at this point. A few showers could linger into Friday as well…but overall Friday looks mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 50.