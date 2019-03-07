First Alert: Showers possible heading into the weekend

(KFVS) - Temperatures are a little warmer this morning in the 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels said we could see flurries in the northern Illinois counties. But for those in the central and southern areas we’ll have sunshine until clouds move in this afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
An isolated shower might make its way in by the afternoon but in the evening scattered showers will appear through tomorrow morning.
Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday as a strong low pressure system moves across the Heartland. The First Alert Weather team will be watching for them.
There is a slight risk across most of the Heartland now and a low risk in our northern counties.
Temperatures look to stay near average as we head into next week, but the possibility of rain will return mid week.
