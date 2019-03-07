Coach Hinson’s one-on-one interview before Salukis MVC Tournament appearance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Heartland Sports’ Adam King sat down with Salukis head coach Barry Hinson to talk about the MVC Tournament.
SIU goes into the St. Louis riding the longest winning streak in the conference at three games.
Hinson said his six seniors are a leading reason why he feels this team could be successful in the tournament.
SIU hasn’t won the MVC in more than a decade. They come into this tournament as a third seed.
The Salukis have beaten every team in the MVC other than Valpo and Drake. The Bulldogs are the second seed.
The Bulldogs could face SIU in a second round match=up.
There was a nine game stretch this season where SIU played without their leading scorer and rebounder, Hinson says that was a roller coaster of a time for the team.
The MVC Tournament second round will tip off at 12:05 p.m. SIU will play in the night cap against Northern Iowa at 8:35 p.m.
SIU has played Northern Iowa twice this season and they won both previous games.
Watch the one-on-one interview tonight on Heartland Sports at 10 p.m.
