Best Buy donates $20.8M to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Best Buy presented a $20 million check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday.
The $20.8 million was raised during St. Jude's 2018 "Thanks and Giving" campaign.
This amount beats Best Buy’s record from the previous year.
“Our customers get so excited about making a difference in people's lives and they talk to our customers every day about giving a donation, whether it is $2, $ 3 or $5,” said Ray Sliva, Senior VP of Retail Operations.
Funds raised help make sure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
