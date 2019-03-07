2 arrested after multi-county chase in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a multi-county chase in Missouri on Thursday morning, March 7.
Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman after the vehicle they were in crashed in the High Ridge area.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, the incident started as a call to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department about a stolen vehicle. Officers with that department chased the vehicle into Jefferson County.
The sheriff said the person behind the wheel was driving recklessly before crashing into the woods near High Ridge Blvd. and Highway PP. He said the driver and passenger then ran away. Both were taken into custody a short time later without incident.
According to the sheriff, the truck, a 1997 Ford F-150, was stolen out of Creve Coeur, Mo. on Jan. 27. The driver had a felony warrant for first-degree tampering related to another stolen vehicle. That warrant was issued in February 2019.
The investigation is ongoing.
