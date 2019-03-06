Arkansas woman pleads guilty to rape after accusations of sexually assaulting juveniles

CROSS COUNTY, AR (WMC) - An Arkansas woman who was accused of sexually assaulting nine juveniles pleaded guilty to a single count of rape.
According to the Cross County Circuit Court clerk, Veronica Blake entered her plea Wednesday morning.
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office said in July 2017 that Blake victimized nine children, prompting charges for six counts of rape, seven counts of child pornography and one count of sexual indecency with a minor.
Blake’s sentencing is scheduled for March 26.
