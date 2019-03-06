What you need to know March 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 6.
First Alert Forecast
We’ll get another chilly start this morning, with temperatures feeling like the single digits and teens.
Lisa Michaels says clear skies this morning will turn into another sunny day with some light clouds. Winds will be lighter than yesterday and turning out of the south by the afternoon which will help us warm up into the next several days.
High temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees.
There could be a light dusting of snow in some places in the Heartland on Thursday morning. It will be warmer Thursday with highs in the 40s, but thicker clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening will take away the sun. There is a chance for light rain/snow in our northern counties during the late evening, too.
This will all be rain as we head into Friday. Parts of the Heartland could get another one to two inches. Strong storms are in the forecast for Saturday. It’s possible the Saturday storms could hit severe limits.
Near average temperatures will be staying with us heading into next week.
Making headlines
- The FDA is warning consumers not to use three Claire’s brand cosmetic products after tests found they contained asbestos.
- The work of 615 students from 44 Heartland schools took over the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
- A firefighter has died after injuries sustained while fighting a fire in Bethalto, Illinois.
- According to McCracken County EMA, the Reidland Farley Fire Department was called for a water rescue.
Trending web stories
A high school student in Arkansas surprised his friend and classmate with a new electric wheelchair.
If you suffer from chronic bad breath, here are some things you’re doing to make it worse.
