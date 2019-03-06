Scott Co. rural firefighters attend Appreciation Day in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Members of the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District attended Firefighter Appreciation Day in Jefferson City, Mo. on Wednesday, March 6.
According to the district, they were represented by Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien and Assistant Fire Chief Joey Mack.
Chief Perrien was also recognized as a part of the Missouri Funeral Assistance Team and Assistant Chief Mack was accepted onto the Funeral Assistance team.
They also met with State Rep. Holly Rehder and discussed firefighter deaths due caused by cancer and federal grants.
Gov. Mike Parson’s hometown crew from Bolivar City Fire Dept. present the colors.
