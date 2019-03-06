Professional baseball player talks to local students about drugs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A former Red Sox organization player and Missourian got the attention of local students by sharing how drugs impacted his family.
Joe Richardson told students at Cape Central High School how he lost his son to a drug overdose six-years-ago.
He’s traveled to more than 160 schools within five states with the Awaken Project, sharing the message to make good choices.
Richardson said the one thing he wants the students to remember is not to try drugs even once.
“Kids have no idea what they’re getting into. They have no idea what can happen to them. It totally changes you, turns you into somebody your parents won’t recognize anymore or know. I saw this in my own son, where he did things that I just could not believe he was doing," said RIchardson.
He and his team also stressed the good music brings to people, a positive alternative to drugs.
Visit the Awaken Project website for more on their mission and how to book the team.
