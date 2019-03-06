Paducah man charged with meth trafficking

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Joshua Averitt was arrested at his residence on Spruce Street. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaylie Ross | March 6, 2019 at 5:42 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 5:42 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested on Wednesday, March 6 following a search warrant at his home.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Joshua Averitt was arrested at his residence on Spruce Street.

Detectives with the McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff’s Offices conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant just before noon on Wednesday, March 6.

During the search, detectives located crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana, smoking pipes, a digital scale, a loaded 9 mm handgun and $1,670 in cash.

Averitt was arrested and charged with firearm enhanced-trafficking in methamphetamine, sossession of a 1st degree controlled substance-oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

