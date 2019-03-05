6-month-old child killed after being attacked by dog in Salisbury, NC

The attack occurred on Wilson Road near Livingstone College. The babysitter told police that she had left the child in the living room of her home with her mother while she went out to the driveway to clean out the backseat of her car. While making room in the car for the child, she heard her mother scream from inside and found the dog attacking the child when she entered the room. At around 2:30 p.m., police were notified of the attack and called to the scene.