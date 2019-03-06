Last Really Sunny Day for the Week

A chilly start with temperatures feeling like the single digits and teens. Mostly clear skies this morning will turn into another sunny day with some light clouds. Winds will be lighter than yesterday and turning out of the south by the afternoon which will help us warm up into the next several days. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees.
Clouds increasing tonight especially in our northern counties. There could be a light dusting of snow in this area Thursday morning. It will be warmer Thursday with highs in the 40s, but thicker clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening will take away the sun. There is a chance for light rain/snow in our northern counties during the late evening. This will all be rain as we head into Friday.
We are watching the chance of rain, could be another 1-2”, and strong storms in the forecast for Saturday. Near average temperatures will be staying with us heading into next week.
-Lisa
