KY Senate passes ‘vaping bill’

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Senate passed the “vaping bill” Tuesday.
It would establish an anonymous system for students to report vaping.
It would require parents to be notified if their child was caught vaping. And, it would direct students into free programs to help them stop.
The Food and Drug Administration wants to curb a surge in underage users, which they claim will lead to a new generation addicted to nicotine.
Some lawmakers wanted to raise the smoking and vaping age to 21, but that’s not in this bill.
It now goes to the House for consideration.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.