KSP Angel Initiative goal help those battling addiction
By James Long | March 6, 2019 at 2:03 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 2:03 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Angel Initiative Kentucky State Police program was started in 2016 to save lives.

This is a program for those battling addiction.

Anyone can come to any of the 16 KSP posts to get help finding a treatment center with no questions asked.

KSP has helped 73 people to get treatment.

To be eligible you cannot have any active warrants or be a registered sex offender.

All minors have to be accompanied with a parent or guardian.

All KSP Troopers and CVE Officers have been provided with Narcan training.

