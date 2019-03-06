KSP Angel Initiative goal help those battling addiction

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Angel Initiative Kentucky State Police program was started in 2016 to save lives.
This is a program for those battling addiction.
Anyone can come to any of the 16 KSP posts to get help finding a treatment center with no questions asked.
KSP has helped 73 people to get treatment.
To be eligible you cannot have any active warrants or be a registered sex offender.
All minors have to be accompanied with a parent or guardian.
All KSP Troopers and CVE Officers have been provided with Narcan training.
