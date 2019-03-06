ISP asks for help in finding missing Harrisburg woman

CARMI, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police investigations is requesting public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old Harrisburg, IL woman.
19-year-old Brooke Naylor was last seen in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 3.
Naylor is described as 5′3″ tall and around 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was found on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop about halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.
She was last known to have her brown Boxer with her which is also missing.
ISP said this is an ongoing investigation and anytime someone is missing they consider them in danger.
There is no indication that foul play or her disappearance is connected to local flooding are factors, according to ISP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 384-9945.
