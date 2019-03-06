IL teachers embrace new standardized test for students next week

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Schools throughout the state of Illinois will be switching to a new standardized test starting the second week of March.
The Illinois Board of Education says the switch is for third through eighth graders across the state.
Students will be given the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) instead of the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) launched in 2015.
Local school officials embrace the change. West Frankfort’s Central Junior High Principal Charley Cass says the test sessions are shorter and they get the test done faster.
“Getting those results back faster helps us plan and helps us do more for students, so I’m looking forward to the change because I want to see kind of what new things come about and how we can make things easier for the teachers, for the kids,” he said.
Doug Corzine is another principal in the same school district at West Frankfort Intermediate School.
“Hopefully we’re going to be getting results back within the same school year so we can have that discussion with students achievements the same year," he said.
Both school officials say they are excited for the change.
The biggest change the children will notice is how they test.
“This year, 92 percent of our students are taking the test online on chromebooks,” Corzine said.
Students will give up the paper and pencil and switch to a digital version.
Cass says he is not concerned because the students are used to handling the devices.
“They’ve had a screen in front of their face since they could hold the phone, so they are very savvy because they have been born in to that,” Cass said
Seventh grade math teacher Sarah Stowers said she is happy to get quick results but concerned about the students adapting to the change.
“There’s a lot of tools on there that they have to click and drag and things like that we don’t get to practice because of our book being paperback, so that worries me a little bit," Stowers said.
Cass says the students need to continue to have pride in their work.
“If they try their hardest, they take it seriously," he said. “They don’t blow it off. As long as they are doing that, we will be okay.”
The new computerized tests will be given over the course of five days versus three weeks with the hold paper test. In addition, there are exceptions for students with disabilities.
