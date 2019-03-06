IL lawmaker co-sponsors bill to raise teacher salaries

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois lawmaker has endorsed legislation that would raise the minimum teachers salaries across the state.
This would address the teacher shortage, according to co-sponsor Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea).
House Bill 2078 would raise wages to $40,000 by the 2023 – 2024 school year.
“It is crucial that we take corrective action to pay our teachers a livable wage while also making Illinois more attractive to quality teachers,” Hoffman said. “To maintain the integrity and long-term quality of our education system, we need to pay our teachers an amount that accurately reflects the value of their work.”
The bill would incrementally increasing teacher salaries beginning next year, during the 2020 – 2021 school year, and it is designed to help retain qualified educators across the state.
