Harrah’s employees help out around Metropolis during flooding

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Much of Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis is still impacted by flooding since the business shut down nearly two weeks ago.
That is when the Ohio River water levels blocked emergency exit doors according to PR Supervisor, Chad Lewis.
In the meantime, the employees have been keeping busy.
Brenda Simmons, for example, is normally a bartender mixing drinks at the casino.
However, for the past couple weeks, she’s been doing things like mixing bingo balls at Twin Oaks Assisted Living.
She says she’s enjoyed every second so far.
“You know, painting their nails, playing bingo, telling stories, listening to stories,” she said. “it’s very heartwarming.”
Lewis says all the employees who simply can’t work without customers - like bartenders - are out volunteering.
Some staff are still taking care of parts of the casino and attached hotel where water isn’t affecting it.
However, everyone is still getting paid during the temporary closure.
“If it wasn’t for that, I mean what is a company good for, you know?” Lewis said. "If you’re making the money, why not give some back to the community?”
He also said all employees volunteering are still in daily contact with each other and meet every day for a meeting at a remote location.
Other things the Harrah’s volunteering force are doing include things like sandbagging, working in food pantries, and even scheduled to build a wheelchair ramp in town on Thursday, March 7.
Simmons says she loves bar tending, but is totally fine with doing what she’s doing now.
“Oh they’re very happy, and very grateful,” she said. "And they love to play bingo, so that really puts a smile on all of our faces.”
