Gov. Parson promoting “Fast Track” plan in statewide tour

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make five stops throughout the state later this week to promote “Fast Track”, one of his workforce development priorities.
According to Gov. Parson’s office, “Fast Track” would create a financial aid program targeting adults looking to “re-skill and skill up” in high-demand fields.
The “Fast Track” bill is currently being considered by the Missouri Senate.
Gov. Parson is scheduled to visit businesses and training locations in Grandview, Joplin, Jackson Farmington and Cottleville to discuss the measure.
On Thursday, March 7, Parson is stopping at Cartwright Companies in Grandview and Liberty Utilities-Empire District in Joplin.
The final leg of Parson’s tour is Friday, March 8.
Gov. Parson will be visiting Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson, Parkland Health Center in Farmington and at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.