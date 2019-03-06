First Alert: Another chilly start could lead to a warmer week

(KFVS) - Keep your coats and gloves out, temperatures are still feeling like the single digits and teens.
Lisa Michaels says mostly clear skies this morning will turn into another sunny day with some light clouds. Winds will be turning out of the south which will help us warm up into the next several days.
High temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees.
Clouds increasing tonight especially in our northern counties. There could be a light dusting of snow in some places in the Heartland on Thursday morning.
It will be warmer Thursday with highs in the 40s, but thicker clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening will take away the sun. There is a chance for light rain/snow in our northern counties during the late evening, too.
This will all be rain as we head into Friday. Parts of the Heartland could get another one to two inches.
Strong storms are in the forecast for Saturday. It’s possible the Saturday storms could hit severe limits. Near average temperatures will be staying with us heading into next week.
