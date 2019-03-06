Fire captain dies from injuries after fighting IL fire

A firefighter has died after injuries sustained while fighting a fire in Bethalto, Illinois on Tuesday, March 5. (Source: Pixabay)
By Kyle Hinton | March 5, 2019 at 10:26 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 10:27 PM

BETHALTO, IL (KFVS) - A firefighter has died after injuries sustained while fighting a fire in Bethalto, Illinois on Tuesday, March 5.

According to Godfrey Fire Department, Captain Jake Ringering died from his injuries after a brick structure collapsed during fire suppression.

Another firefighter was also injured during the fire.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District will hold a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at fire station 1, 6011 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Illinois.

