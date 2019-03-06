Filter out blue light to reduce digital eye strain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A computer, cell phone or tablet. You’re probably looking at one right now, and it could be hurting your eyes.
Recent studies show a majority of people who look at screens for more than two hours a day will have some form of digital eye strain.
Part of the problem is the blue light coming from LED’s used in our devices, but there are ways you can filter it out.
From his laptop screen at work to his gaming computer at home, software engineer Cameron Hutchison says he's constantly looking at an electronic device.
"You look at my people my age and you look at people even younger than me, and they are probably having the same problems and they just don't know, " Hutchison said.
After looking up digital eye strain online Hutchison decided to buy a pair of glasses that filter out blue light.
“It’s not that i didn’t have symptoms it’s that i’d been used to it for so long that when i was able to find a solution to them i was like ‘wow. This is better,’” Hutchison said.
Dr. Jeremey Dohogne with Leet Eye Care in Cape Girardeau says they are seeing more patients come in with symptoms of digital eye strain and recommend a similar product.
“It’s pretty tough to block blue light without spending a little money,” Dohogne said. “The lens type that we recommend the most is anti-fatigue which relaxes your eyes when you look at something up close it also includes a blue light filter which will help you with the two major problems.”
Dohogne says our eyes naturally filter out ultraviolet light, but not the high energy blue light that comes from the screen on your TV, smartphone or computer.
The most common symptoms for digital eye strain are eye fatigue, headaches, blurry vision, difficulty focusing, dry eyes, or increased sensitivity to light.
As your screen time increases, he says digital eye strain can end up damaging the back of your retina and lead to bigger problems.
“The more you look at the screen the more likely you are to develop macular degeneration as the studies are showing," Dohogne said. "It’s irreversible and effects your 20-20 vision, your central vision, so the exact place you are looking. Your vision will continue to decline and you could maybe even go blind from it.”
Most smartphones also have a blue light filter that can be turned on in your phones ‘Settings.’
Hutchison says he often uses those features when he does not wear his glasses.
“It gives you more yellow light and takes away the blue light and it really does make it easier on the eyes,” Hutchison said. “Also a lot of websites have a dark mode. Try a few things our and see how your eyes feel afterwards.”
Eye doctors also recommend relaxing your eye by thinking of the rule of 20s.
Basically for every 20 minutes you’re looking at a screen take a 20 second break and focus on something 20 feet away.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.