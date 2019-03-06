Father filing complaint at police station arrested for exposing children to extreme cold

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A father filing a complaint at the Mayfield Police Department was arrested on multiple charges on Monday, March 4.
Mayfield Police state that Andrew Austin Stevens came to the police department allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine with his two small children who were not properly dressed for the extreme cold.
Police say the children looked as though they had been exposed to the cold for a long period of time.
The children were medically evaluated by Mayfield Fire Department personnel. The fire department also provided them with warm clothing.
Social Services also responded.
Stevens was arrested on the following charges: public intoxication-controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance first degree first offense two grams or more methamphetamine, wanton endangerment first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance first degree first offense drug unspecified.
Stevens’ girlfriend, Angeline Flowers, who lives with him, was also arrested on the following charges: trafficking in controlled substance first degree first offense two grams or more methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance first degree first offense drug unspecified.
Flowers and Stevens were booked into the Graves County Jail.
