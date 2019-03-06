Email traffic ticket scam going around in Murray

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is warning its residents of an email scam that has been going around.
The email claims that the recipient has a traffic violation that they must pay within 72 hours. It states a specific violation, for example, “photo enforced red light violation”.
It also states a city, state and time, The recipient is asked to not mail the payment but to pay online through a link.
Recent emails have been sent to multiple local residents that say the location of the violation was in Murray, Kentucky.
If you receive an email, regarding criminal or traffic violations that you are not aware of, contact the agency listed.
Do not follow any links in an email that claims to be a citiation.
