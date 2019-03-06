Durbin reintroduces bill to end student loan crisis

In 2017, 61 percent of Illinois students who attended a public or private non-profit, four-year institution graduated with debt. (Source: Pixabay)
March 6, 2019 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 2:48 PM

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) along with other lawmakers reintroduced the Debt-Free College Act legislation on Wednesday, March 6.

The legislation provides states incentives through matching grants to increase investments in public higher education and provide students with debt-free college.

According to Durbin, In 2017, 61 percent of Illinois students who attended a public or private non-profit, four-year institution graduated with debt.

The students on average held $29, 214 in student loan debt.

