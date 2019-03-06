Durbin reintroduces bill to end student loan crisis

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) along with other lawmakers reintroduced the Debt-Free College Act legislation on Wednesday, March 6.
The legislation provides states incentives through matching grants to increase investments in public higher education and provide students with debt-free college.
According to Durbin, In 2017, 61 percent of Illinois students who attended a public or private non-profit, four-year institution graduated with debt.
The students on average held $29, 214 in student loan debt.
