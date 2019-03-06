DPS responds to house fire on Gladys St. in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Crews responded to a house fire on Gladys St. on Wednesday, March 6.
According to Captain Austin Henley Sikeston DPS, the call came in at 11:04 a.m.
DPS responded to the 1400 block of E. Gladys St. to the single story home on fire.
The fire started in an utility room in the home and then spread into the attic, according to Captain Henley.
At this time, they are unsure how the fire started.
The residents of home and their pets were able to get out safely.
No one was injured in the fire.
