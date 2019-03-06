Crews respond to water rescue in McCracken Co., KY

KY water rescue in McCracken Co.
By James Long | March 5, 2019 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 10:12 PM

REIDLAND, KY (KFVS) - According to McCracken County EMA, the Reidland Farley Fire Department was called for a water rescue on Bryant Ford Road south of Reidland at 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

McCracken Co. Rescue, Paducah Marine and Marshall Co. Swift Water Rescue all responded.

The McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office said one person was picked up and taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

It’s early in the investigation and officers are still investigating.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.