Charleston Robotics Team to compete against national, international teams

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - A team of bright young students are headed to the Arkansas Rock City Regional to show off their tech skills.
The Charleston High School Robotics Team left for the Barton Coliseum early Wednesday morning on March 6.
According to the competition’s website they will compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition Program against 60 teams from all over the country as well as from places like Germany, Mexico and Brazil.
They call themselves the Mechanical Mettle and had their rookie year in the competition in 2018 at the St. Louis Regional.
That year the team won a Rookie Inspiration Award sponsored by National Instruments.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.