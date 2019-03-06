Cape Girardeau school is first to try out new background check security system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Keeping registered sex offenders from having access to kids at school is the goal.
It is a new security feature being added to a locally-created school security system.
“It adds another layer of security that that we’ve never had before," said Kay Glastetter, Principal of St. Vincent De Paul Schools.
The locally created program KidAccount is adding a new feature to its software. Before anyone can step into a school they will be subject to a background check to make sure they aren’t a registered sex offender.
St. Vincent De Paul is the first school to test it out.
“This is going to make it a lot more safe for the students and for the faculty,” said school resource officer Rick Fehr.
The new background checking system is designed to flag registered sex offenders who try to come onto school property.
“Every person that comes in we will check a photo ID, so they will be required to bring a photo ID. When they sign into the system they have to identify the state of residence and then we do screen them to make sure they are not on the sex offender registration list,” said Fehr.
“For the longest time we have discussed having a car line and that came as safety suggestions from outside sources but we could never really wrap our head around how to make that work,” said Glastetter.
She said when Montgomery Bank approached her to sponsor the KidAccount system she couldn’t turn it down.
The Vice President of KidAccount told me they plan to add the new feature to all schools who currently use their services.
