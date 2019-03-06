Annual Kindergarten Ready Fair to be Held at WKCTC

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) will hold the annual Kindergarten Ready Fair on Saturday, March 23 in Haws Gymnasium.
It will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon. The fair is free and open to everyone with children ages birth to five years-old.
"Each year at the fair we continue to see the appreciation from parents as they get the information needed to transition their children into their first year in elementary school," said Greta Henry, WKCTC Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Program coordinator and kindergarten fair committee member. "Preparing them to help their children take the first steps in their path to success in education and life is very rewarding."
Kindness and doing acts of kindness is the theme of this year’s fair. Each family member who attends the fair will receive the book, Bucket Filling from A to Z! Giveaways and door prizes will be drawn throughout the fair.
The McCracken County Community Early Childhood Council, Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Schools and WKCTC are fair sponsors.
For more information, contact Greta Henry at greta.henry@kctcs.edu or 270-534- 3087.
