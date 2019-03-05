ADH: 57 dead due to the flu in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The number of deaths in Arkansas due to the flu continues to rise.
According to the weekly flu report from the Arkansas Department of Health, 57 people have died as of March 2, due to the flu.
The ADH reported that 70% of the people who died due to the flu were unvaccinated.
Since Sept. 30, 2018, ADH’s online database reported over 22,400 positive flu tests.
During the week ending on March 2, 72 counties reported flu cases with the majority being in Benton, Faulkner, Franklin, Garland, Lawrence, Lonoke,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sebastian, Scott, Washington, White, and Yell counties.
The ADH reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the flu was widespread in the state.
Five nursing homes across the state also reported flu outbreaks.
As of March 2, the ADH was aware that 17 schools in the state had closed due to the flu.
